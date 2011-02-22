Farmland Dairies and Health Club Media Network Campaign

- Farmland Dairies, one of the nation's most progressive and innovative dairies, is turning to the Health Club Media Network (HCMN) to reach consumers tuned into healthy and nutritious products.
- The two month-campaign for Farmland Dairies' Skim Plus Fat Free Milk, kicking off March 1, will run at select HCMN health clubs in the tri-state area. The campaign, created by New Jersey-based, Linett and Harrison, features the tagline "Mouthwatering (not watery)" that will appear on HCMN panels with tear-off, instant redeemable coupons (IRC) valued at $1.00 off the product. The ads also feature a quick response ("QR") code that allows consumers to scan the image with their mobile phones for instant product information as well as details on how to get free product samples of Skim Plus Fiber or Skim Plus with Omega-3.
- This is Farmland's first campaign with HCMN (http://www.hcmn.com/), the largest exclusive provider of advertising and marketing programs in health clubs and fitness centers across the U.S.
- "Our company is always looking for innovative ways to reach active and health-conscious adults while measurably impacting Skim Plus sales," said Stephen Raiola, marketing and merchandising manager for Farmland Dairies. "The size and quality of clubs in the HCMN network, particularly in the New York DMA, is the perfect environment for us to reach our consumer audience and engage with them."
- "While consumers are at the gym, they are focused on their health and wellness and therefore a highly captive audience for products that fit their healthy lifestyles," said Richard Hirsch, EVP, Health Club Media Network. "This combination creates the perfect storm for CPG brands, who turn to HCMN's network for consumer interaction and high redemption rates from couponing."
Topics