153 Million Pixels of Immersive LED Magic

Oxford Street shoppers now experience an immersive environment with 400 square feet of programmable LEDs. The activation took place at London’s Future Stores and are all powered by Hippotizer Media Servers.

Designed as a blank canvas for innovation, Future Stores provides an adaptable platform for brand activations, product launches, and experiential marketing. With rotating residencies every two to six weeks, retailers use the space to deliver campaigns that blur the line between digital storytelling and physical shopping.

“Mapping 153 million pixels onto irregular LED surfaces required an ultra-reliable, high-performance solution,” said Nick Phillips, VP of solution engineering at Mood Media, the global AV content and brand-experience company behind the project. “Hippotizer gave us the power and precision we needed—and Green Hippo’s team provided incredible on-site support to ensure flawless execution.”

To achieve this, seven Hippotizer Boreal+ MK2 Media Servers were deployed, managing six synchronized 8K feeds across 10 surfaces. The venue’s 1.5mm MIP (Micro LED in Package) LED walls and COB (Chip on Board) panels enable breathtaking visuals with ultra-fine resolution. Hippotizer’s Genlock synchronization ensured pixel-perfect alignment, even for fast-moving content.

Brands like Intel and Snapchat have already used the venue to debut campaigns and leverage real-time visitor analytics—including footfall tracking, dwell time, heat mapping, and gender recognition—to measure impact and optimize experiences.

Looking ahead, Phillips plans to integrate a grandMA console for advanced live control and is exploring Hippotizer’s new MX Series for enhanced performance, including 10-bit color support and expanded storage.

“Future Stores sets a new benchmark for experiential retail,” Phillips added. “It’s where immersive storytelling meets intelligent data—powered by Green Hippo.”