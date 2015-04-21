IES and Videotel for Digital Signage

- International Entertainment Solutions, California's leading event production industry has chosen Videotel, Inc. for its solid state digital signage solutions.
- International Entertainment Solutions (IES) is one of the largest event production, film and video and live entertainment creative companies in California. IES events include the promotion of George Clooney's film Up in the Air; President Obama's public address in Beverly Hills; the latest Hollywood Film Awards, the most recent Publicist Guild Awards, as well as the production of the Golden Globes.
- The company is under constant pressure to make each event better than expected, and that is why Videotel takes great pride in the fact that companies like IES trust its products.
- The reason IES trusts Videotel for its technical equipment requirements is the technology Videotel offers, including digital signage solutions, digital signage media players, and industrial auto looping media players and auto looping DVD players.
- Videotel has 34 years of digital signage experience. That experience enables companies to be confident that the hardware and solutions Videotel provides can provide solutions to even the most complex events.