tvONE Introduces CORIO2 Universal Scaler

The What: tvONE, a designer and manufacturer of video and multimedia processing equipment, has introduced its newest CORIO2 Universal Scaler.



The C2-2855 is the first in a new generation of high performance scalers providing video scaling and format conversion along with intuitive user interface tools.

The What Else: The C2-2855 Universal Scaler has more input/output flexibility than any other previous tvONE scaler, the company says. It can be set up and managed using a new front panel or via a computer-based control panel that allows setup in less than 1/3 the time of the previous generation. The front panel helps with setup time through: color modulated soft-buttons; intuitive, categorized menus; and recall of up to 12 presets with 2 button-presses. Control software is available for the C2-2855 on several Windows PC OS platforms and interfaces directly with the C2-2855.

The C2-2855 enables flexible audio embedding and de-embedding for both HDMI and 3G/HD/SDI inputs and outputs. Add to that Integral Stereo Audio 4x1 audio routing switcher with four unbalanced inputs that can follow the video input selection. A rear panel terminal block and a 3.5mm jack-socket provides access.

The C2-2855 provides high quality bi-directional conversion between a variety of analog and digital video formats. Inputs and outputs can be SD/HD/3G-SDI, HDMI, DVI, Composite Video, YC, YUV, YPbPr or RGB. An included key feature allows an image to be keyed over another and faded in and out due to the 4:4:4 sampling format for RGB sources, precise keying at the pixel level can be achieved. Five full-frame still images can be stored and switched along with five logos.

Transitions permit Seamless Cut, Fade or Wipe transitions between input sources and the Picture-In-Picture (PIP) functionality allows an input to be inset in a window over a second input or vice versa, with the PIP window having the ability to be placed anywhere on the screen. Frame lock allows for different resolutions to be used independent of frame rate.

Digital Flicker Elimination circuitry on CV & YC outputs ensure crisp, clear images, while full bandwidth chroma sampling ensures faithfully reproduced, high resolution colors. Motion compensation, diagonal interpolation and a 3:2 pulldown feature for NTSC greatly improve the image quality. Temporal interpolation improves frame-rate conversion by merging successive frames and Pixel Level Motion Adaptive Diagonal Interpolation ensures high quality de-interlacing of PAL and NTSC signals.