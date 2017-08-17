Hall Research Releases Programmable Keypad for Control Over IP

The What: Hall Research has released UI-IP8-DP a programmable eight-button wall-plate keypad that can control IoT and IP-enabled devices on the network. The keypad can be programmed to send TCP/Telnet commands to any target device based on pressing buttons or by scheduling events in its real-time clock/calendar.

The What Else: The keypad's eight buttons have multicolor LEDs for backlighting. The color and brightness of each button are user definable as part of the configuration, allowing users to create keys that toggle between two states or work in a mutually exclusive radio group. The UI-IP8-DP also provides a relay output that can be used to trigger devices with contact closure control. Programming is done using the embedded web GUI, eliminating the need for installing apps.

For convenience, the wall-plate keypad is PoE powered, so when connected to a network router or switch with PoE, it gets its power through the LAN connection. A separate power supply is also included for cases where PoE may not be available.

The Bottom Line: The UI-IP8-DP is well suited for various applications including AV system control, home or building automation, factory floors, manufacturing facilities, interactive kiosks, and more.