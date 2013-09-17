Cambridge Sound Management Buys Outstanding Company Interest from Acentech

- Cambridge Sound Management, LLC (CSM), a provider of sound masking systems, announced that effective August 7, 2013 it has purchased Acentech Inc.’s outstanding ownership interest.
- Acentech, a nationally recognized multi-disciplinary acoustics, audiovisual systems design, and vibration consulting firm, founded CSM in 1999 along with a number of individual partners. These partners now assume full control of the company.
- Cambridge Sound Management, LLC (CSM) is the developer of Qt Quiet Technology sound masking systems currently deployed in hundreds of millions of square feet of space throughout the world. CSM offers intelligently designed solutions to the problems of privacy and acoustic distractions based on over 50 years of research started by Bolt Beranek and Newman (BBN) that result in improved productivity and comfort.
- Qt systems consume less than 24 watts of power per 72,000 square feet (6,689 m2) of space, are GreenSpec listed, and can contribute to LEED Certifications.