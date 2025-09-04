Ross Video Acquires LAMA. Here's What to Know

Ross Video has acquired LAMA, a developer of audio production software known for its innovative live mixing solutions. This move strengthens Ross Video’s audio solution set and core audio technology, while bringing in a highly experienced team in audio-focused solutions.

[AVI-SPL Acquires CCS Presentation Systems Southwest]

“We are excited to welcome the LAMA team to Ross,” said Jeff Moore, EVP and chief marketing officer of Ross Video. “Ross Video has built its legacy on giving our customers everything they need to connect with their audiences. This acquisition extends our audio capabilities, both on-premises and in the cloud.”

LAMA’s software is designed to streamline live audio workflows, whether operated by seasoned audio engineers or streaming content creators. Built for speed, flexibility, and integration, it supports use cases ranging from live broadcasts and esports to corporate events and streaming. Its features address connectivity, mixing, and mix automation with a modern, software-defined approach.

The acquisition reinforces Ross Video’s commitment to providing end-to-end solutions for live production. With LAMA, Ross customers will gain access to fully integrated audio mixing tools that complement their existing video workflows, removing silos and streamlining production.

“We’re always listening to our customers, and they kept telling us how impressed they were with LAMA’s intuitive approach to audio mixing,” said Nigel Spratling, VP of production switchers at Ross Video. “When we took a closer look, it was clear LAMA had built something truly special: technology that’s modern, efficient, and aligned with the needs of today’s operators."