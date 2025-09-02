AVI-SPL Acquires CCS Presentation Systems Southwest

AVI-SPL is making acquisition headlines once again. Just weeks after announcing the completion of the 26North Partners acquisition of AVI-SPL, the company has now acquired CCS Presentation Systems Southwest (CCS Southwest), an audiovisual design and systems integration firm headquartered in Mesa, AZ. CCS has a 34-year history of serving customers in the Arizona market with a focus on continuously optimizing communications and collaboration solutions for the modern workplace and campus. While CCS has capabilities and locations across the United States, AVI-SPL has only acquired CCS Southwest, the operating entity serving Arizona.

This acquisition strengthens AVI-SPL’s resources in the U.S. southwest region. This region has shown considerable growing demand for IT services covering the full lifecycle of unified communications, audiovisual, collaboration, and experience technology solutions.

“Our vision is to help organizations everywhere work smarter and live better,” said John Zettel, chief executive officer of AVI-SPL. “We believe by bringing CCS Southwest’s resources and regional knowledge together with AVI-SPL, we will ensure an elevated local customer experience where our customers need us most.”

Organizations of all sizes and sectors are rethinking how to meaningfully engage their stakeholders and create flexible work models and educational spaces where people connect and communicate from anywhere, at any time. The combined portfolio of AVI-SPL and CCS Southwest will deliver enhanced UC, AV, and experience technology, along with a suite of professional, managed, and support services to enable customers to easily plan, deploy, operate, and optimize their technology investments.

“As the co-founders of CCS, my wife Beth and I are filled with pride and excitement as we look toward the next chapter for the company we started 34 years ago,” said CCS founder and CEO John Godbout. “What began as a two-person operation has grown into something far greater than we could have ever imagined, thanks to the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the support of our vendor partners. We are confident that AVI-SPL will carry this legacy forward with the same passion and commitment.”

Further, the acquisition by AVI-SPL will provide CCS Southwest’s customers with immediate access to AVI-SPL global operations that support multinational projects with a centrally managed, delivery program that oversees in-country purchasing, project management, and day-two support services. CCS Southwest customers will now have access to the AVI-SPL Symphony platform to monitor, manage, and analyze their entire collaboration estate.