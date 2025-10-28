Builders Capital Deploys LEA Professional Amplifiers for High-Quality Audio

Headquartered in Puyallup, WA, Builders Capital has grown into one of the nation’s largest private construction lenders, surpassing $15 billion in lifetime originations and fueling residential development projects from coast to coast. To support its expanding East Coast client base, Builders Capital recently opened its new regional headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL., upgraded with quality sound from LEA Professional.

[The Power of Predictable Audio Performance]

Its new regional headquarters includes a 2,000-square-foot training and conference facility designed for both internal development and client engagement. To deliver a premium experience in this space, Builders Capital tapped The Audio Visual Group, who integrated a flexible, high-performance sound system powered by LEA Professional amplifiers.

Shayne Ettienne, owner of The Audio Visual Group, designed and installed the audio system and knew that LEA amplifiers would be perfect to power the large room. “We love LEA amplifiers. They’re so powerful, and also literally a DSP that has amp features in it,” said Ettienne. “Because of its flexibility and the fact that we can control it without needing an external DSP, we've been using them in all kinds of scenarios. For Builders Capital, the combination of management tools, physical size, and quiet fan operation made them a perfect fit for the installation.”

The Audio Visual Group deployed Connect Series 354 amplifiers, designed with LEA Cloud built in, to power the training room’s 12 Tannoy OCV 6 coaxial pendant loudspeakers. The IoT-enabled 4-channel CS354 provides 350 watts per channel, supports Hi-Z (70V or 100V) and Lo-Z selectable by channel, and features Smart Power Bridge technology. Connect Series also includes 96kHz DSP, which is standard in all models and offers a range of benefits that significantly enhance audio performance and system versatility. Presets in the Crestron control system were used to switch the room between training and conferencing setups, which was made possible by LEA’s open API and the Crestron LEA Plugin. Elements of the amplifier can be monitored and adjusted via the API, allowing customers to integrate the Connect Series amplifiers with 3rd party equipment to create almost limitless, custom AV solutions.

As a financial services company, attention to detail is critical. Therefore, when Builders Capital trains staff on new offerings or works with clients, the training room’s audio must be crystal clear to ensure that nothing is missed, and everyone hears the same information. With LEA amplifiers, Builders Capital is well-equipped to grow its business with confidence in its audio system.

“We’ve used LEA amplifiers in many projects and look forward to working with them in many more projects in the future,” said Etienne. “They’re a great product with fabulous power offerings per rack space, full DSP, and best of all, great people. I highly recommend them.”