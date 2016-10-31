FSR Ships OWB-500P Outdoor Wall Box

The What: FSR is now shipping the OWB-500P, the newest addition to the company’s Outdoor Wall Box series.

The What Else: FSR’s new OWB-500P box features locking white doors as standard with color and decorative selections, including windows, offered upon request. Covers have “flip-up” cable entry doors so that the main cover can be locked once the cables are connected, and every OWB-500P is equipped with FSR’s enclosure box light—LITE-IT—for connecting in dimly lit areas. Custom interiors are available to meet each individual application.

“Once again, FSR is leading the charge with a line of wall boxes that is an industry first,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “Our OWB series is designed for all outdoor venues and accommodates AV and IT connections, very desirable and important features for theme parks, pool decks, entertainment and sports arenas, schools, airports, churches, and so much more. We’re delighted to expand our metal offerings with our OWB line, specifically our newest OWB-500P that solves installation issues with an elegant and practical solution.”

The box's square shape allows mounting in any orientation so the door can swing left, right, or up. It is available in flush- or surface-mount models and includes blank plates for custom mounting. The OWB-500P’s design provides secure mounting for a variety of control panels including hard switches, elastomeric pads, touchscreens, IPS plates, and infrared pickups.

The Bottom Line: The 8-inch-deep OWB-500P features internal brackets that can be arranged to provide numerous options for both high and low voltage. Standard-gang openings increase installation ease and flexibility, while removable center dividers allow cables to be quickly passed through the various compartments. The enclosures are constructed in NEMA-4 style and with the integral door, meet the NEMA-3 and 3R ratings providing protection against falling dirt, rain, sleet, and snow.