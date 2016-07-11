Extron Shipping 4K/60@4:4:4 HDMI Scalers

The DSC HD-HD 4K scaler from Extron

The What: Extron Electronics is now shipping the DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A and DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A xi, the AV industry’s first scalers that can process single-path 4K/60 video signals at 4:4:4, according to the company.

The What Else: HDCP 2.2 compliant HDMI 2.0 inputs and outputs support data rates up to 18Gbps. The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A and DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A xi incorporate the Extron-exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine. Vector 4K is the latest generation of Extron scaling, engineered in-house for critical-quality 4K signal processing. The Vector 4K scaling engine delivers the power and precision required to manage 4K content. Whether integrating legacy sources with 4K displays, or downscaling 4K content to HD displays, Vector 4K provides powerful processing and clarity for nearly any 4K application.

The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A has a single HDMI input and output that support resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 60Hz. The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A xi features a pair of HDMI inputs and outputs. The additional input and output allow integration with source devices and displays that support 4K as two columns. The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A xi can also accept two matched-resolution inputs for side-by-side display on a single screen, or provide duplicate outputs for driving a pair of displays.

In addition to 4K signal integration and processing capabilities, these scalers offer several features that enhance and simplify AV system integration. Custom images can be displayed as a screen saver, HDCP notification, or corporate branding. An image can also be displayed as a logo with full position and keying control. The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A and DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A xi also feature essential audio integration capabilities, including discrete, selectable analog and digital audio muting, input gain and attenuation, and output volume control.

The Bottom Line: The scalers incorporate the Extron exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine, developed internally by Extron's team of signal processing engineers for critical-quality 4K applications. The DSC HD-HD 4K Plus A xi provides the added flexibility of scaling and managing 4K/60 as a dual path signal. The scalers provide many integrator-friendly features, such as on-screen display, stereo audio embedding and de-embedding, internal test patterns, and the ability to display custom on-screen images and logos.