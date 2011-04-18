Extron Expands SMX Matrix Switcher

Anaheim, CA--Extron Electronics has introduced two new USB matrix switcher boards for the SMX System MultiMatrix modular, field-upgradeable matrix switcher.
- The SMX USB matrix boards are designed to route up to eight Host CPUs to up to four peripheral locations equipped with one or more USB 2.0 devices, such as keyboards and mice, web cams, personal media players, or portable hard drives. They support data transfer rates up to 480 Mbps and are compatible with USB 2.0/1.1/1.0 specifications.
- Host and Peripheral Emulation is provided on all ports. SMX USB matrix switcher boards can be used for the creation of KVM - keyboard, video, mouse matrix applications when combined with available SMX DVI, HDMI, or VGA matrix switching boards. SMX USB matrix boards are available in two I/O sizes: 4x4 and 8x4.
- "The flexible, modular design of the SMX MultiMatrix makes it an ideal platform for KVM switching applications," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The SMX allows AV integrators to select from the wide range of available DVI, HDMI, VGA, audio, and now USB matrix switcher boards to create a unique KVM for each customer's needs."
- The SMX System MultiMatrix Series of digital and analog multi-plane matrix switchers combines multiple, independent matrix switchers in a modular, field-configurable frame. SMX frames are available in sizes from 2U up to 5U that are capable of supporting up to 10 separate matrix boards, which can be switched independently or simultaneously, under a single point of control.