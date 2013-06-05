Barco's ClickShare to be Distributed by Almo AV

- Almo Professional AV and Barco, Inc. have formed a new distribution agreement by which the complete ClickShare wireless presentation system is now available through Almo.
- The ClickShare system is being demonstrated in the Almo Pro AV booth (#3951) and the Barco booth (#2543) during InfoComm 2013, June 12-14 in Orlando, Fla.
- "The ClickShare system is an important addition to our corporate offering as it completes a conference room installation with a simple tool that not only enhances collaboration but also dramatically improves meeting dynamics," said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional. "Our newest business development manager Jamie Finnegan will take the technical lead on training, engineering and integrating the ClickShare system into corporate installations due to his expertise in automation and control. He will also show our booth attendees a live environment for ClickShare during InfoComm."
- "We are extremely pleased to partner with Almo and know that their expertise and reach will help us take ClickShare to new heights," said Patrick Lee, vice president, Barco North America. "Today's education and business markets are absolutely ready for the increased collaboration and robust presentation capabilities that ClickShare delivers, and we look forward to working with Almo to grow and serve these important markets."