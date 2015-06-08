Eiki EIP-UJT100 Projector

- Eiki International, Inc. has shown its EIP-UJT100 DLP WUXGA 1920x1200 projector. Featuring 14,000 ANSI Lumens for brightness and color saturation, the EIP-UJT100 uses 3-chip DLP technology (0.96-inch DMD DLP chip x 3) to ensure readability, color and digital video performance.
- The EIKI EIP-UJT100 is designed to interface with sophisticated AV setups. The projector offers 4 digital inputs, including HDBaseT and 3G HD-SDI. The projector’s native resolution is WUXGA and is compatible with inputs up to UXGA and WUXGA. The projector supports analog and digital video inputs in all color standards upwards of 1080p.
- With its support for DICOM Simulation mode, the EIP-UJT100 is suited for viewing grayscale images such as X-rays—making it suitable for use in medical training and educational applications. The optional lenses cover a range of 0.67 to 6.96:1 throw ratios. The EIP-UJT100 also features built-in Edge Blending, Image Warping and Corner Keystone Correction.
- Steve Rubery, Eiki’s National Sales Manager, commented on the company’s EIP-UJT100 DLP WUXGA projector. “The combination of .96-inch DLP chips and NSHA lamps enables us to provide customers with the outstanding image quality provided by 3-chip DLP technology and the lower total cost of ownership (TCO) they are accustomed to with large venue LCD projectors. Combined, this translates to exceptional value.”
- The EIKI EIP-UJT100 DLP WUXGA projector carries an MSRP of $43,995. Lens are optional.