Video Case Study: Epson Adds to Magic Behind Films at Lincoln Center

After years of relying on a flat panel in the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center’s Amphitheater, Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) decided it was time for an upgrade. The venue required a display solution capable of delivering exceptional detail for its evolving viewing needs. Ranging from films to intimate talks and professional presentations, many types of events are hosted in the amphitheater, requiring variable lighting conditions of which the new solution needed to be able to accommodate, ensuring picture quality wasn’t washed out, even when the environment is well-lit. With programming already underway, the project required a fast turnaround, making a simple and efficient installation essential.

The 75-seat amphitheater features intimate bench seating and was originally designed as a multi-purpose community space for events like Q&As and live talks. While its acoustics were excellent for live performances and speaking events, choosing an appropriate video solution required careful consideration to suit the unique characteristics of the space. After connecting with Epson and exploring the capabilities of its new premium Q-Series projectors, FLC’s operations and projectionist team immediately recognized the potential. For them, choosing the QL7000 4K HDR high-lumen laser projector wasn’t just an upgrade; it was an easy, clear-cut decision.

