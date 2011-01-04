Video Wall Webinar Archive Open for Attendance

The Webinar on Video Walls that I moderated Dec. 15th, had a record number of attendees. But if you missed it, you can still see and hear the archived presentations. Click on the link below to attend:

http://www.media.qualitytech.com/client/new_bay/2010_1215/266120/launch.htm

The Dec. 15 Webinar “Digital Video Walls– How to Deliver Big Impact With Little Legwork”, sponsored by NewBay Media’s Digital Signage magazine, and NEC Display Solutions, featured as the main presenters three people who live and work in the trenches of the digital signage world, and the video world:

• Michael Ferrer, Sr. Business Development Manager, Solutions Sales, NEC Display Solutions.



• Mike Dituri, Vice President, Sales, General Audio-Visual, Inc.

Of course the topic of “Digital Video Walls” is huge. From corporate lobbies and retail stores to airports and control centers, tiled video walls consisting of multiple large-screen displays are becoming increasingly prevalent in companies’ digital signage strategies. In the Webinar, detailed examples of successful video wall deployments were presented, including various types of wiring diagrams, as well as different sources and external components that may be necessary for trouble-free content distribution.

And Mike Dituri, of the systems integrator General Audio-Visual, Inc., presented a Case Study outlining a successful video wall solution Cablevision in their corporate headquarters.

Both the Presentations, and the Q&A were lively, and technical… the presenters went into technical detail on systems and components, as well as business rollout issues.