AV Technology’s Cindy Davis and Sound & Video Contractor’s Cynthia Wisehart asked their respective audiences to share some questions about their most significant pain points surrounding networked AV. During a candid discussion, they put the challenge to NETGEAR’s ProAV Design and North American Team Manager, Alex Pendleton. Check out the video interview below.

Cindy & Cynthia Ask the Questions: About Networked AV Pain Points - YouTube Watch On

Below are a few of the questions AV Technology’s end-user and Sound & Video Contractor’s integrator audiences asked. Check out the video for Pendleton’s answers, and our adventures down some rabbit holes.

The first question was a loaded one, and applies to end users and integrators: Should networked AV be on a dedicated network, or can it live harmoniously on the enterprise network?

From an integrator: My customer has an enterprise-wide Cisco network. How can I make a dedicated AV network transparent for management?

From an end user: Can multicast work on an enterprise network?

From an integrator: What about a network that serves up very high-resolution content like large-scale digital signage, theme park rides, or immersive experiences?

From an end user: Security is always a concern. How can I be sure a dedicated AV network is secure?

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The conversation between Davis, Wisehart, and Pendleton ventured beyond these questions. Check out the video here.

DO YOU HAVE A QUESTION YOU'D LIKE ANSWERED DURING A CINDY & CYNTHIA ASK THE QUESTIONS?

If you're an AV/IT end-user and have a question you'd like answered, please send it to Cindy at cindy.davis@futurenet.com

If you're a ProAV integrator and have a question you'd like answered, please send it to Cynthia at cynthia.wisehart@futurenet.com

Let's keep the conversation going.