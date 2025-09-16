Cindy & Cynthia Ask the Questions: About Networked AV Pain Points

By ( AVTechnology ) published

AV Technology’s Cindy Davis and Sound & Video Contractor’s Cynthia Wisehart asked their respective audiences to share some questions about their most significant pain points surrounding networked AV. During a candid discussion, they put the challenge to NETGEAR’s Alex Pendleton. Check out the video interview!

Cindy &amp; Cynthia Ask the Questions: About Networked AV Pain Points with NETGEAR
(Image credit: Future)

AV Technology’s Cindy Davis and Sound & Video Contractor’s Cynthia Wisehart asked their respective audiences to share some questions about their most significant pain points surrounding networked AV. During a candid discussion, they put the challenge to NETGEAR’s ProAV Design and North American Team Manager, Alex Pendleton. Check out the video interview below.

Cindy & Cynthia Ask the Questions: About Networked AV Pain Points - YouTube Cindy & Cynthia Ask the Questions: About Networked AV Pain Points - YouTube
Watch On

Below are a few of the questions AV Technology’s end-user and Sound & Video Contractor’s integrator audiences asked. Check out the video for Pendleton’s answers, and our adventures down some rabbit holes.

The first question was a loaded one, and applies to end users and integrators: Should networked AV be on a dedicated network, or can it live harmoniously on the enterprise network?

From an integrator: My customer has an enterprise-wide Cisco network. How can I make a dedicated AV network transparent for management?

From an end user: Can multicast work on an enterprise network?

From an integrator: What about a network that serves up very high-resolution content like large-scale digital signage, theme park rides, or immersive experiences?

From an end user: Security is always a concern. How can I be sure a dedicated AV network is secure?

The conversation between Davis, Wisehart, and Pendleton ventured beyond these questions. Check out the video here.

DO YOU HAVE A QUESTION YOU'D LIKE ANSWERED DURING A CINDY & CYNTHIA ASK THE QUESTIONS?

If you're an AV/IT end-user and have a question you'd like answered, please send it to Cindy at cindy.davis@futurenet.com

If you're a ProAV integrator and have a question you'd like answered, please send it to Cynthia at cynthia.wisehart@futurenet.com

Let's keep the conversation going.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn