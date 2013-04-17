BTX Distributing Just Add Power 2G+ HD-SDI Over IP Transmitter

- BTX Technologies, a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, is now offering Just Add Power's 2G+ HD-SDI over IP transmitter in addition to providing full system configuration and technical support.
- Available immediately, the device is an expansion of Just Add Power's 2G/2G+ HD over IP solution that now allows users to connect limitless SDI video sources to IP networks for delivery to an unlimited amount of HD screens over a single LAN.
- By enabling high-definition digital video broadcast over IP connections using instant, seamless switching, the transmitter achieves a 1000-percent increase in specified network speed. Equipped with multichannel audio, the new device also enables source audio and video to be distributed with complete integrity. As a result, users can now replicate crystal clear 1080p video quality that is indistinguishable from source content, the company says.
- The solution also works with the standard structured cable wiring found in almost any modern facility, which enables video distribution and switching without any costly installations of dedicated wiring. In addition, users can locate both SDI and HDMI video sources and displays throughout facilities by simply connecting them to existing LANs, making the solution ideal for large digital signage applications.
- "The new 2G+ HD-SDI over IP transmitter is perfect for commercial, government, education, residential, or any other setting looking to distribute targeted information to users in multiple locations," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. "By combining the installation simplicity of plug-and-play with the robustness of secure HD video transmission, the device is an easy, complete solution for IP video distribution. We look forward to applying our value-added sales and technical support competencies to this innovative new technology."
- When combined with a Just Add Power IP receiver, the 2G+ HD-SDI over IP transmitter can distribute SDI over IP video signals to any number of TV monitors. A receiver can also be used to connect video signals to compatible HDMI video switches for advanced video processing applications. Additional features include an integrated stereo extractor with programmable audio delay to keep whole-house audio in sync with the HDMI matrix, RS-232 ports with integrated null modem for simpler configuration with external devices, independent CEC over IP CPU onboard for future applications, a UTP/STP 1000Mps Ethernet port, embedded HTTP server protocol, and support for locking HDMI cables to prevent cable fall-out in high-traffic applications.