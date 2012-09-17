Altinex Releases TNP151, TNP151C Interconnect Boxes

Altinex has released the TNP151 and TNP151C (custom) Interconnect Boxes to the company's ever-expanding line of Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect offerings.
- Available in both standard and custom configurations, the TNP151 and TNP151C interconnect boxes offer convenient, one touch access to network and AC power connections.
- As an easy-to-use tabletop connection device that is UL listed for the highest standard of electrical safety, the Altinex TNP151 facilitates AC power and Internet/Network access for one’s laptop computer while attending a meeting in the company boardroom or presentation space. Finished in matte black, the standard TNP151 provides a single input plate with two Network (RJ-45 F-M) input connections in 6-foot (2m) length and two AC Power connections in 9-10 foot (2.7 - 3.0m) length suitable for use throughout the U.S. and Canada. The unit can also be customized with different connections and colors. The network signals are passed through the unit with connection to the network system being made under the table. No signal processing or buffering takes place.
- The Altinex TNP151C is highly customizable, with more than twenty-five different connector options—all factory-configured and terminated so installations are quick and effortless. By calling Altinex customer service at 1-800-ALTINEX or visiting the company’s website, one is able to select from a variety of connector options such as USB, BNC Composite Video, HDMI, 4-Pin Mini-XLR, and more. Each connector comes with a 6-foot (2m) cable and is terminated appropriately for quick connections to one’s audio-visual system (wall plate, floor plate, etc.). The TNP151C is also available in several custom finishes, including Black Brushed Aluminum, Clear Brushed Aluminum, as well as the black and white mirror surfaces of Altinex’ acclaimed Reflection Series.
- The TNP151’s input plate is accessed by pushing down on the top cover. The unit then auto-tilts open with assistance from an internal gas spring for smooth, quiet operation. Once open, the input plate remains securely in place. The input plate is hidden, or closed, by pressing down on the top cover until the latching mechanism engages. In its closed position, the top panel lies flush with the table's top, held in place by the latching mechanism. This secure fit also means less chance for paperwork to catch the TNP151’s edges when being passed across a table, so documents remain clean and professional in appearance.
- Grant Cossey, Altinex vice president of sales, commented on the company’s TNP151 and TNP151C Interconnect Boxes, “Our TNP151 and TNP151C Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect boxes are the ideal boardroom choice for creating a quick and convenient means of patching equipment into a company’s data network or presentation system. With its ability to be customized in so many ways, the TNP151C offers tremendous flexibility for configuring a presentation space exactly to one’s preferences. With the quick, easy access these units afford combined with their elegant design; the TNP151 and TNP151C create a high-tech visual aesthetic that compliments the décor of any boardroom or presentation space.”
- The Altinex TNP151 and TNP151C Tilt ‘N Plug interconnect boxes are available now with a MSRP price of $395 and $425 respectively. An additional charge applies when a Reflection Series cover/bezel is selected.