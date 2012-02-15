DSE 2012 Introduces Digital Signage 360: A Global Perspective

Digital Signage Expo® (DSE) will feature a new half-day pre-show seminar entitled, “Digital Signage 360: A Global Perspective.”

Sponsored and co-presented by DailyDOOH, Editor-in-Chief Adrian Cotterill will moderate a half-day conference that will provide a worldwide look at the latest advances in digital signage applications, including the latest innovation in EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India & China), Latin America and Asia.

Cotterill said, “Whether an operator is doing business regionally or across multi-national markets, a global business perspective today is imperative to understand how advances in the global marketplace can impact future business.”

Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, ”While all business is ‘local,’ networked technologies have made worldwide communications instantaneous and leveled the playing field for operators who embrace advances early. That’s why DSE is pleased to provide industry practitioners with a broader, all-encompassing view of the state of their industry.”

One of twelve pre-conference educational offerings at DSE 2012, this seminar program will run from 9:00am to 12:30pm on Tuesday, March 6, 2012. Registration for Digital Signage 360, and all of DSE’s Tuesday, March 6th pre-conference seminars, or any of the DSE 2012 educational conference seminars on Wednesday and Thursday, March 7th and 8th is available online at www.digitalsignageexpo.net.