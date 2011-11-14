NEC OPS-based SBC Cards

NEC demonstrated at CETW its partnership with Technovare Systems, Inc., for four new single board computer (SBC) option cards for integration with select NEC V, P and X Series displays.

Based on the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) platform, an industry-wide standard for the design and development of digital signage, these internal SBC option cards feature 1.6 GHz AMD Dual Core Fusion (T56N) processors, which enable running multiple video formats and high-definition content at 1080p. The SBCs' smaller footprints also mean they can operate in thinner displays. These cost-effective solutions are targeted for applications in airports, healthcare, retail, quick-service restaurants, lobbies and other public venues.

"The graphics capabilities of these new OPS-based SBCs enable NEC screens to flourish with inspiring images and give digital signage operators a strategic advantage," said Rachel Karnani, Product Manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. "In today's competitive atmosphere, it is critical to be able to run different types of content and to give customers the flexibility to create diverse content best suited for their applications. The NEC/Technovare SBCs accomplish those goals."

"The SBCs were built with careful attention to innovation, performance and flexibility, as well as to the new OPS industry standard," said Barry Hsieh, Director of Sales for Technovare Systems. "NEC and Technovare are not just making strides in a very competitive digital signage arena with such offerings, but positioning themselves to capture new market share as well."

The OPS-based SBCs provide network access through the use of existing CAT5 network infrastructures, saving both time and money. In addition, their integration capability with select NEC displays makes them easier to install and remove for maintenance. Two of the SBCs come without operating systems, providing flexibility for those end-users who wish to run Linux or a different operating system.

The products became available for shipment in July 2011.