Harman Debuts CS Series Amplifier

London, UK--Harman’s JBL debuted the CSA-2120 power amplifier at PLASA 2011. The 2-channel amplifier provides simple front-end amplification and a switch mode universal power supply.
- The CSA-2120 power amplifier provides simple front-end amplification and a switch mode universal power supply.
- “Adding a powerful, small form factor, convection cooled amplifier to our CS Commercial Solutions Series lineup is a significant step forward in providing a host of markets with high-quality and affordable audio solutions,” said Daniel Saenz, install business segment manager, Crown. “The CSA-2120 provides accurate, uncolored sound with low distortion for both audio and voice applications.”
- An auto-standby mode allows the amplifier to save energy by disabling the amplifier pulse width modulation generator when there is no input signal. The CSA-2120 also features thermal and low-voltage auto protection.
- The amplifier includes two optional accessories, a mounting kit and transformer module. The mount kit allows for installation into a cabinet or wall and if a loudspeaker system requires higher impedance, the transformer module can be connected to obtain impedance matching.
- The CSA-2120 has a power rating of 4 ohms/8ohms at 120 watts and weighs only 2.9lbs.