Sports AV 2026: Shure

Thought Leader: Mario Ponce, Market Development at Shure

One of the most important elements in creating an immersive esports environment, whether on campus or online, is delivering consistent, high-quality audio for both athletes and spectators. Clear, uninterrupted sound not only keeps competitors connected but also drives engagement for audiences following every play. And while esports continue to expand across higher education, access to professional-grade audio equipment has become essential to the experience.

For athletes, reliable communication is key. Using a dedicated microphone that’s separate from a gaming headset ensures clarity and precision. A dynamic microphone with a cardioid polar pattern remains the best choice for isolating the voice and rejecting ambient noise from other players or crowd sounds. This setup also allows athletes to choose high-performance headphones or in-ear monitors for improved accuracy and situational awareness, which can be a significant competitive advantage in fast-paced games like FPS or racing games.

The type of connection is another consideration. USB mics, like the MV6, are ideal for direct digital connection during virtual tournaments, and XLR mics are ideal for integration into professional mixers or venue sound systems during in-person competitions. A microphone that supports both USB and XLR connections, like the Shure MV7+, gives student athletes and event organizers enhanced flexibility.

Beyond the hardware, modern audio technology offers built-in digital signal processing (DSP) and software applications that make professional sound more accessible. Features like automatic gain control, noise reduction, and voice optimization ensure athletes sound their best without technical distraction. Software tools now also allow users to adjust EQ, compression, and noise gates intuitively, bringing studio-grade control to campus gaming arenas.

With these advancements, higher education institutions can empower athletes and production teams to deliver a truly immersive audio experience that enhances communication, minimizes distractions, and ensures spectators don’t miss a moment of the action.