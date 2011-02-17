Registration Opens for InfoComm AV Tradeshow

- InfoComm 2011 will feature integrated display, projection, audio, conferencing, lighting and staging, digital signage and communications system solutions, June 15-17, 2011, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Corporations, government agencies and educational, healthcare, and religious institutions around the world are coming to see the newest commercial AV technology on display.
- With more than 950 exhibitors, InfoComm 2011 will be visited by more than 32,000 commercial AV professionals, technology managers, CIOs and procurement personnel from 90 countries. More than 300 education sessions will offer the essential training that AV professionals rely on to stay current with a constantly changing industry. InfoComm 2011's conference will be held June 11-17.
- "Attending InfoComm's tradeshow is a valuable investment in both time and money," said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International. "In just a few days you can visit the most comprehensive array of professional audio, digital signage, display, conferencing and telepresence, lighting, control system and signal distribution technology manufacturers available in one location, all while receiving world-class education and training from leading experts and manufacturers.
- InfoComm 2011 will also feature special exhibits addressing sustainability, 3D technology and production cameras for live events. A new special exhibit will feature Invisible AV Technologies, while audio demo rooms, rigging and staging demonstrations, the Digital Signage Application Showcase, the Systems Programming & GUI Design Gallery and the Technologies for Worship Pavilion are all returning to the Show.
- InfoComm 2011 is supported by platinum sponsors Christie Digital, Cisco, Crestron and Extron and gold sponsor Polycom.
InfoComm tallies the the size of the global professional audiovisual industry at $68 billion.