Barco and MaxMedia Share Ways to Engage Shoppers

Barco and MaxMedia will share their solutions for creating engaging shopping experiences for maximizing sales and driving brand loyalty at this year’s National Retail Federation “Retail’s Big Show 2016” on January 17 to 20 in New York City.

Here are a few of the points you can expect to hear about at the show:

Today’s shoppers require a new retail paradigm

There is a widespread belief that online shopping is causing the demise of brick and mortar stores, with more than 6,000 shops closing their doors last year. But MaxMedia and Barco believe that e-commerce is not the disruptor; rather, it’s the fact that many retailers have not kept pace with consumers’ changing behaviors.

“A new type of shopper has emerged, and we call them ACES: Always Connected, Experience-seeking Shoppers. Of course, they’re never more than an arm’s reach away from their treasured technology, but it’s important to remember that they also crave experiences, stories and share-worthy moments when they shop,” said Ed King, VP Strategy at MaxMedia. “Retailers that embrace this phenomenon and connect with their customers on a more visceral, emotional level can drive more meaningful – and profitable – shopping experiences.”

A holistic retail model

Retailers can create, manage, and deliver real-time content from any source to any screen to engage customers in an entertaining, emotionally satisfying shopping experience. Continual feedback from the system allows retailers to analyze audiences, stores, campaigns and more, adapting content and tailoring messaging to customers in the store.



Tapping consumers’ emotional CENTER

MaxMedia has designed an Emotional Experience CENTER Model to understand what shoppers crave in a shopping experience, identifying six emotional triggers that appeal to the non-conscious brain: Comfortable, Easy, Novel, Tactile, Engaging and Rewarding. These triggers turn disconnected browsers into engaged shoppers, and engaged shoppers into loyal buyers. MaxMedia uses this model to diagnose, prescribe and execute customer digital experiences.

Making the digital connection with retail visualization

In-store digital signage delivers digital storytelling that activates shoppers’ buying brains by maximizing relevance in the retail environment.



Support for wide range of interactive interfaces, including touch screens, gesture control, NFC/RFID, iBeacons, QR codes, facial recognition & audience measurement, mobile control apps

’Relevance’ is the positive connection resulting from images and/or messages that touch the emotional center of a shopper in the store,” said Bas Van Heek, Strategic Marketing Manager for Retail & Advertising at Barco. “With bi-directional digital signage, we can directly appeal to customers’ triggers, engaging them in their own personalized story and predisposing them to purchase a product or feel a sense of brand loyalty.”

Barco’s Intelligent Display Network is designed to empower retailers and brand owners to deliver a connected customer experience. IDN employs bi-directional communication to better understand shoppers in the store and respond to them with a constant stream of real-time adaptive content. The backbone of IDN is Barco’s cloud-based X2O platform, the visual communication platform that delivers real-time visual communications to the right audience, at the right time, on the right device, displayed using Barco’s LED, LCD and Projection display solutions.