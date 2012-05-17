FSR Enhanced Computer Distribution Amplifiers

At InfoComm 2012, FSR will introduce enhanced versions of its high-resolution 1 X 2 computer distribution amplifiers that maintain excellent signal integrity while reducing power consumption.
- The new CDA-2EQG and CDA-2EQGA, with stereo audio, satisfy applications where a local monitor is needed along with a remote display device requiring a long cable run, such as Conference / Board Rooms, Classrooms, Courtrooms, Staging and Rental, and Houses of Worship.
- The enhanced models incorporate all of the benefits of their predecessors, including ultra high bandwidth, flat frequency response, local monitor output and second monitor output with integrated line driver and cable EQ. Additionally they feature a "green" automatic power down feature that reduces standby power consumption to less than 50mW, a reduction of over 95 percent, and an advanced sync output circuit that helps provide reliable display operation even with improperly terminated cables.
- The CDA-2EQG local monitor output is fully buffered by an independent amplifier stage to eliminate interaction with the remote output that is buffered and equalized to maintain signal integrity with even the highest video resolutions. Signals arrive at the far end of the cable, up to 175' of standard mini hi-res coax, with almost an immeasurable amount of loss.
- The CDA-2EQGA incorporates a mini stereo input jack on the front and 5 position pluggable captive screw terminal on the back for balanced stereo audio output. An active audio balancing circuit ensures long, noise free stereo audio cable runs from the point of installation to the sound system.
- All of FSR's latest products will be on exhibit at InfoComm, June 13 - 15, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, booth N651.