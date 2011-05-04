Atlas Adds 20A Rack Mount Distribution Unit

Phoenix, AZ--Atlas Sound has expanded its Atlas Power line of power management, distribution, and electrical protection with the AP-S20 20A rack mount distribution unit.
- The AP-S20 is designed to provide flexible power distribution and protection for systems with higher current requirements. A complement of 7 smartly spaced rear panel switched outlets and two additional unswitched outlets (1 front, 1 rear) provide installation convenience. The AP-S20 offers three-way spike suppression for voltages up to 6kV. This clamping circuitry can engage within a nanosecond and can sustain protection against these extreme conditions for up to 2 milliseconds.
- The AP-S20 includes RFI filtering. Additionally the AP-S20 is UL listed for commercial applications.
- “The AP-S20 is the 20A version of the successful AP-S15 launched last year,” said Steve Young, VP of sales and marketing for Atlas. “Fulfilling the need of higher current system components, the AP-S20 features the distribution, conditioning, and protection as well as the installation benefits that make Atlas Power the best choice for any system.”