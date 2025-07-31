Yorkville Sound Unveils New Paraline Compact Line Array

Yorkville Sound has expanded its Paraline series with the next generation of enclosures. The four new powered enclosures are designed for ground stack and flown configurations and offer essential features and high output in compact cabinets.

The full-range PSA26 and PSA28 combine Tom Danley’s patented Paraline Lens and Synergy Horn technologies to minimize comb filtering while maximizing efficiency and directivity. They also feature lightweight neodymium drivers, tone shaping controls, onboard limiting, and integrated rigging hardware.

The PSA15S and PSA18S subwoofers are designed to pair perfectly with the top boxes, and offer 3000 Watts of peak power with your choice of 15 or 18-inch woofers.

All four new models are IP54 rated so they are ideal for outdoor use and can provide powerful sound reinforcement that is easy to transport and set up in any venue. These new PSA speakers are also proudly built at Yorkville’s factory in Pickering, Ontario.

“We listened carefully to feedback from our users to design new speakers with even greater scalability, functionality, and output,” explained Jeff Cowling, VP of sales and marketing at Yorkville Sound. “With the new Paraline, we’ve succeeded in creating the most versatile line array series of its kind, and one that can adapt from small stages up to flown touring systems.”