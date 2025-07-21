Pro AV Newsmakers: Pandoras Box Line Acquired and More Honors for Nancy Knowlton

The Pro AV wheel keeps on turning, and last week there was yet another acquisition.

Christie Digital Systems Germany GmbH has entered into a letter of intent to negotiate a binding agreement for the sale of its Pandoras Box product line, which includes media servers, software, accessories as well as Widget Designer and AirScan, to Daniel Schäfer, one of the founders of coolux; consultant Daniel Kaminski; and long-time user Andre Maier.

The transaction will allow the three individuals, who have an extensive understanding of the product line and the market, to continue to grow the Pandoras Box real-time rendering engine and control system solution. Both companies are enthusiastic about the potential of this acquisition and are working toward finalizing a purchase agreement.

People News

DPA Microphones Welcomes Chris Kontopanos

Chris Kontopanos has joined DPA Microphones as the company’s new regional sales manager for the Mid-Atlantic territory, which includes Washington D.C., Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Eastern Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. In his role, Kontopanos oversees sales of DPA Microphones, Austrian Audio, and Wisycom solutions.

An industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience, Kontopanos comes to DPA from Digital Video Group (DVG), where he was senior broadcast account manager. A top-performing, multi-award-winning sales expert, he offers a history of strong professional audio and AV integration sales results, proactive account management and strategic problem solving.

Nureva CEO Nancy Knowlton Awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal

SCN 2024 Hall of Famer, Nancy Knowlton, has been awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal. Created to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, the medal recognizes Canadians who have made significant contributions to their country, province or community, or who have achieved distinction abroad that brings credit to Canada.

Knowlton received the honor at a ceremony hosted by the Canadian Global Affairs Institute (CGAI) on July 15, 2025, in Calgary, Alberta, in recognition of her contributions to the community and country in public policy in business and philanthropy. The Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, the Honorable Salma Lakhani, made remarks and presented medals alongside CGAI leadership.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal was presented to Knowlton soon after she was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, in 2024, by the Governor General of Canada, the Right Honorable Mary Simon, for her exceptional contributions to education.

A pioneering figure in Canadian technology, she has dedicated over 30 years to transforming the way people learn and collaborate. Before cofounding Nureva, she and her husband, David Martin, created SMART Technologies and introduced the SMART Board. Today, as president and CEO of Nureva, Knowlton continues to drive innovation with audio conferencing systems powered by patented Microphone Mist technology, which is simplifying audio for hybrid teams and classrooms around the world. She is also president and CEO of Nialli, a Nureva subsidiary founded in 2020 that develops intuitive digital planning solutions to help construction teams collaborate more effectively and keep projects on track.

SpinetiX Expands U.S. Partner Support

SpinetiX appointed Annabelle Kayye as national customer success sales manager, United States. This newly created position reflects the company’s long-term commitment to the indirect business model and to the dedication to providing enhanced business support to channel partners across the U.S.

In her new role, Kayye serves as the point of contact for members of the SpinetiX Channel Partner Program in the United States and will focus on strengthening partner relationships, streamlining access to SpinetiX resources, and delivering a comprehensive channel enablement experience. With a strong background in account management and project consulting, Kayye will help partners deepen their expertise in the SpinetiX product portfolio, identify new growth opportunities, and maximize the business value of their projects.

Company News

3G Productions Launches UsedGear.com

Officially launched on July 1, 3G Productions' new site, UsedGear.com, features a wide selection of gear regularly cycled out of 3G’s own rental inventory to ensure clients always have access to the latest, top-tier tools. UsedGear.com will also serve as a platform for 3G’s integration customers to resell equipment that has been replaced during system upgrades or retrofits.

UsedGear.com offers more than just used lighting gear—it also features a wide selection of professional-grade audio, video, and rigging tools. The site showcases premium brands like Robe, MA Lighting, Shure, Kinesys Automation, and ROE Visual, with a particularly robust inventory of in-demand systems from d&b audiotechnik and L-Acoustics—all meticulously maintained and ready for immediate use.

To encourage repeat visits, the website will routinely feature specials, including its current grand opening deals on a d&b GSL full arena package and V Series loudspeakers, Kinesys motors, and ROE CB8 video wall.

LinkLab Services Engages in Partnership with Ion Visual Solutions

LinkLab Services, the services company under Almo Pro AV, announced a strategic expansion of its partnership with Ion Visual Solutions. Through this collaboration, LinkLab can now bring customized, prioritized dvLED deployment and support to AV integrators nationwide.

Learn more in the video below.

Midwich and Audinate Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

Midwich and Audinate announced a new U.S. distribution partnership aimed at accelerating access to scalable, networked AV solutions. This partnership aligns with Audinate’s change in channel strategy, providing a better way to manage and distribute its portfolio to integrators in the United States. It enables greater channel effectiveness and improved management of subscription renewals, term licenses, and support and maintenance agreements. As part of this strategy, Audinate is refining its channel approach to enhance focus and deliver an elevated level of service to its partners and customers.

Midwich will offer Audinate’s technologies, supported by Midwich Plus, the company’s technical services team with decades of experience that provides pre-sales consultation, system design guidance, and deployment support to ensure customer success at every stage.



In addition to Audinate hardware, including the complete line of Dante AVIO adapters, Midwich’s software delivery capabilities make it easy for systems integrators to acquire Dante Domain Manager (DDM), Dante Virtual Soundcard (DVS), and Dante Via licenses—streamlining access to flexible, license-based audio networking solutions.

PK Sound, Moonlight Productions Expand Partnership

PK Sound has advanced its longstanding partnership with Moonlight Productions, a production technologies provider based in Montana. Moonlight recently expanded its inventory of PK’s robotic line source technology with an investment in a new T8 compact line array system and complementary T18 intelligent subwoofers.

Moonlight’s latest purchase comprises eight T8 robotic line source elements, four T18 intelligent subwoofers, and six ultra-versatile Tx14 intelligent point source modules. As with other offerings in the Trinity Series that feature PK’s patented Multi-Axis Robotics, T8 enables precise, real-time control of a system’s vertical and horizontal coverage with an unmatched degree of precision.

The new equipment bolsters the company’s existing inventory of T10 medium-format robotic systems and G218 subwoofers, as well as more offerings from the company’s legacy VX, CX and K Series. The investment was facilitated by ACT Entertainment, PK Sound’s exclusive North American distributor.

Pro AV Around the World

PlexusAV announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with AVIT Vision for distribution of the PlexusAV range across Spain and Portugal. The innovative PlexusAV products have now been added to the catalogue of solutions offered by Spanish distributor AVIT VISION and are available to all its customers