How Sound Control Technologies Completes Full USB-C Functionality at the Table

Sound Control Technologies recently unveiled the USB-PDC Power Delivery Combiner, a compact single-cable solution built for modern BYOD/BYOM meeting spaces. The USB-PDC delivers up to 90 watts of USB Power Delivery (PD) to laptops over USB-C, while seamlessly passing up to USB 3.1 Gen 2 data and DisplayPort Alt Mode support for video output.

“It’s the final piece needed to complete the single-cable laptop solution for almost every video bar on the market,” said David Neaderland, founder, president and CEO of Sound Control Technologies. “Whether you’re connecting directly, through an active optical cable, or via a signal extender, the USB-PDC delivers power to the laptop, access to the room’s gear, and video to the display—all through one clean USB-C connection.”

The USB-PDC is built for meeting spaces and shared work environments that demand simple, reliable laptop connectivity. With secure locking USB-C connectors and included mounting ears, the device supports under-table or rack-mounted installations.