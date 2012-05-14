Extron Ships HDMI DA2 Distribution Amp

Extron Electronics is now shipping the HDMI DA2 — a one input, two output HDMI distribution amplifier.

The HDMI DA2 supports HDMI specification features including data rates up to 6.75 Gbps, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, Lip Sync, and HD lossless audio formats. The HDCP-compliant distribution amplifier supports all HDTV rates including 1080p/60 and PC resolutions up to 1920x1200. It also features two Extron-exclusive technologies: EDID Minder, which maintains continuous EDID communication between connected devices, and Key Minder, which continuously authenticates HDCP encryption between all devices, ensuring the simultaneous distribution of source content to both displays. The compact HDMI DA2 is ideal for applications that require the distribution of an HDMI source signal to two displays.

"AV system designers and integrators have long been asking for a robust, reliable HDMI distribution amplifier that's designed for the demands of commercial AV integration," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The HDMI DA2 not only splits the signal, but also effectively and efficiently manages EDID and HDCP communication between the source and the displays."

To enhance and simplify integration, the HDMI DA2 offers integrator-friendly features, including automatic input cable equalization, automatic color bit depth management, selectable output muting, and indicators for monitoring and troubleshooting. Input cable equalization restores and reshapes incoming HDMI signals, reducing the need for additional signal conditioning equipment by compensating for weak source signals or signal loss from a long input cable.

The HDMI DA2 automatically adjusts color bit depth based on the display EDID, preventing color compatibility conflicts between source and display. Outputs can be muted independently via RS-232, allowing content to be previewed on a local monitor. Additionally, the distribution amplifier provides immediate visual confirmation of EDID status, HDCP authentication, and signal presence confirmation for each port via front panel LED indicators.