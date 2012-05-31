Big Tools for Staging ?

Heads-up for staging pros out there who work with the big guns– the big lighting consoles; and the big video projectors: for the June of Rental & Staging magazine, I asked lighting industry veteran Robert Mokry to update our readers on lighting control consoles– focusing on the big products from the big players. You can read the article here:

http://www.avnetwork.com/installs/0009/beyond-console-to-multi-faceted-control-/88560

Most of the players in lighting control– Flying Pig Systems, MA Lighting, Jands, ETC, Martin, Compulite, Avolites, Leprecon and PRG have all been producing lighting consoles and control systems in one way or another for a while. What’s changed is that the lighting world and the video world are moving closer. Using DMX controlled digital media servers with video projectors or digital lights is common now, and for example, DMX switching of video can be integrated to switch between live IMAG feeds and media server content.

Speaking of video projection– the big guns really do keep on coming. Alan Brawn takes a look, in his feature article in Rental & Staging June issue, at the latest trends in the high-lumen arsenals of the big players– and gives a peek at what the manufacturers have in their InfoComm 2012 line-up. Read Alan’s article here:

http://www.avnetwork.com/installs/0009/the-big-guns-keep-on-coming-/88563

And Joel Rollins weighs in also, in his IMAG column, on the trend toward networked high end projectors:

http://www.avnetwork.com/insights/0007/show-business%E2%80%93-and-the-business-of-shows-/88561