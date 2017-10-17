Key Digital Appoints Stampede Worldwide Distribution Partner

- Underscoring its commitment to increase its reach to a worldwide audience of commercial AV resellers, Key Digital has appointed Stampede to serve as a worldwide distribution partner for the company’s Compass Control Professional control system, EnterpriseAV HDMI-over-IP platform, and related lines of video switchers, extenders, cables, amplifiers, boosters, processors, scalers, and interface adapters.
- “Key Digital develops and manufactures high quality, cutting-edge hardware and software technology solutions for virtually all applications where high-end video and control are important,” Key Digital vice president of sales Dan O’Donnell said. “Our new partnership with Stampede is going to help us bring the benefits of our solutions to more resellers in more vertical markets around the world than ever before. The combination of our products and Stampede’s sales force is going to result in a winning team that brings new performance, reliability, and value to end users in every vertical market.”
- Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly noted that the addition of Key Digital to its partner portfolio will open up new business opportunities for its network of nearly 17,500 resellers. “Key Digital not only manufactures an award-winning line of digital video processing and video signal distribution solutions, it is the creator of the industry’s first fully integrated control system built from the ground up to run flawlessly on both the iOS and Android platforms. Compass Control Professional offers customers an amazing degree of flexibility that can be utilized in the wide variety of installations. We are proud to represent this line to our customers.”
- According to Kelly, Stampede’s initial focus will be on the North American and European markets with a graduated expansion to other geographic regions over the first part of 2018.