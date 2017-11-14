ClearOne Appoints Tony Durham National Pro AV Consultant Liaison

- In a move to strengthen the “go-to” support it provides to its network of pro AV consultants, ClearOne has appointed industry veteran Tony Durham to the role of pro AV consultant liaison.
- “ClearOne offers its consultants the industry’s broadest range of audio and visual communications solutions that facilitate conferencing and collaboration across all of the vertical markets we serve,” said ClearOne president and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “In order to provide these pro AV consultants with the best recommendations for every type of installation they are working on, we have tapped Tony to lead the expansion out of this critically important support program.”
- In his new role, Durham will consult with professional consultants and designers involved in the design and installation of major audiovisual projects and work to keep them ahead of the technology curve. He will collaborate with other ClearOne regional sales managers, product specialists, and executive team members in fostering and maintaining stronger consultant relationships.
- Tony Durham comes to ClearOne with more than 30 years of pro AV systems sales and marketing experience. He most recently served as regional audio sales manager in Maryland for Symco Incorporated, where he represented audio products for Biamp, Audix, Media Vision, and Klipsch, and was responsible for educating more than 50 AV integrators and consultants, as well as developing and maintaining relationships with dealers. Prior to this, he served as sales account executive at Washington Professional Systems, with responsibility for managing existing and developing new accounts, sales of non-linear video and audio editing systems, and sales of live production systems.
- “I am honored to be joining ClearOne as national pro AV consultant liason,” Durham said. “ClearOne is leading the industry in the development of a completely integrated range of communications, conferencing, collaboration, and streaming system solutions that can be customized and combined to meet the needs of every segment of the market in all vertical markets. I look forward to applying my skills and commitment to always add value to our relationships with the pro AV community.”