SCT Introduces API-12 Auxiliary Power Injector for High-Power PoE Camera Deployments

Sound Control Technologies (SCT) has released the API-12, a compact adapter built to expand the capabilities of the RC5-CE camera extender module with high-power PoE support for cameras and video bars.

[Engineer's Bench: Farming for Old Tech]

When paired with the RC5-CE, the API-12 converts Ethernet and 12VDC into 48VDC PoE, delivering up to 42W to the connected device. This eliminates the need for a local power supply at the camera location while maintaining full Ethernet performance up to 1 Gbps.

Article continues below

The API-12 is ideal for upgrade scenarios, including projects transitioning from the Cisco PTZ 4K to the Cisco Room Vision PTZ camera within existing RC5 deployments.

“At SCT, we focus on simplifying what happens in the field,” said founder, CEO, and president, David Neaderland. “The API-12 extends the life and flexibility of existing RC5 deployments while delivering up to 42 Watts of PoE over the same infrastructure. No extra outlets at the camera, no added complexity. Just reliable power and data where it’s needed.”

The API-12 supports PoE-powered HDMI cameras up to 42W with no power supply required at the camera location. It is designed specifically for use with the RC5-CE extender module. Other features include a 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet pass-through, unaltered Ethernet data for streaming and control and simplified plug-and-play installation with no programming required.

Built for real-world conference room deployments, the API-12 centralizes power delivery, reduces installation complexity, and preserves network performance.