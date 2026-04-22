Christ Covenant Church Achieves High-Impact Sound

Christ Covenant Church worship space is a vaulted diamond‑shaped room with challenging acoustics. After struggling with uneven coverage, harshness, and significant low‑frequency inconsistencies, the church completed a major audio upgrade in its worship center, selecting Eastern Acoustic Works’ (EAW) AC6 ADAPTive column loudspeakers and RS Series subwoofers to deliver consistent, high‑clarity coverage across the entire sanctuary. The installation, designed and integrated by Remote Production Group, marks the culmination of a multi‑year modernization effort led by tech director Alexander Guadagno, A1 audio engineer and advisor Michael Seaman, and rigging/fabrication specialist David Rasnake.

[Watch Sagebrush Church Aurally Transform Its Worship Center]

Guadagno and Seaman attended an EAW loudspeaker demo at a local community college and the choice was clear. “We were really blown away by the speakers and the ability to direct the sound off of unwanted surfaces,” Seaman recalled. “It was very clear we wanted the AC6.”

The AC6 provided various key benefits, essential for Christ Covenant’s structural constraints. “Our roof structure didn’t give us the ability to rig a heavier scenario,” Seaman explained. “The lightweight design of the AC6, its directional control and low‑profile design all made the decision an easy one.”

The final system design features four EAW AC6 ADAPTive column loudspeakers deployed as two vertical columns of two cabinets each, flown at 15 feet, 9¼ inches from the stage deck to the bottom cabinet and finished in white to blend seamlessly into the worship environment. Between the two AC6 columns, Remote Production Group installed a pair of RS Series subwoofers in a center mono configuration to resolve the severe low‑frequency nodes and anti‑nodes caused by the church’s previous under‑stage sub placement. This configuration allowed the team to achieve even, controlled coverage throughout the uniquely shaped sanctuary while working within the constraints of the existing ceiling beams and cloud structure.

The improvement was felt instantly by both leadership and congregants. “We’ve gotten nothing but compliments,” Guadagno shared. “People are saying they’re able to hear instruments they’ve never been able to hear before. There’s a lot more clarity in our worship.”

(Image credit: EAW)

Before the upgrade, the church received 10–12 complaints per month, often related to harshness or discomfort. “We were getting complaints at only 80–85 dB SPL,” Seaman said. “It wasn’t loud, and the sound quality was harsh. With the new system, that has changed entirely. Now we’re able to run 85 to 90 dB with a very clear, even sound.”

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The church also streams services to YouTube, supported by a recent upgrade to a Waves LV1 system and new DPA microphones. Beyond weekly services, Christ Covenant hosts a large annual VBS program with theatrical elements and has previously welcomed touring artists. “We’ve talked about doing that again,” Guadagno says. “We’re in a better place now to accommodate that.”

For Christ Covenant, the EAW installation represents the final step in a long‑term modernization effort and a dramatic leap forward in audio quality. “We were able to get our ideal system installed,” Seaman said. “We’re very, very happy with it.”