Discreet, Yet Powerful: How Minitas Beach Club Achieves Precision Sound

Minitas Beach Club sits on a private white-sand beach at Casa de Campo Resort and Villas in the Dominican Republic. The exclusive club recently upgraded its audio system with an L-Acoustics X Series professional sound system designed to deliver improved sound fidelity while minimizing noise bleed between its private cabanas, bar, and 23-meter infinity pool areas. Designed by Dominican Republic-based systems integrator Sound Video Light (SVL), the new system prioritizes full, even coverage at controlled volume levels.

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SVL partnered with Miami-based distributor Wholestage to deliver a solution that was sonically and aesthetically suited to the Beach Club. Both companies share a longstanding relationship with L-Acoustics and with each other. “The L-Acoustics footprint across Latin America has grown significantly in recent years, and that’s opened the door to more regional projects like this one," said Wholestage CTO Jonathan Delvillar. “When a property like Casa de Campo is looking for a premium audio solution, we can now offer the full package locally—the right product, the right support, and the engineering expertise to back it up.”

“Their recommendation of L-Acoustics has proven to be an excellent fit—bringing a level of clarity, control, and subtlety that enhances the atmosphere at Minitas Beach Club while preserving the sense of ease and exclusivity that defines the space,” added Charles Keusters, director of operations at Casa de Campo Resort.

Designed for the Space and the Elements

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

Pedro Abreu, operations and project manager at SVL, which handled installation and calibration of the system, explained that the new Minitas sound system needed to deliver high-end audio performance while also being robustly weather-resistant. “Given the beachfront location, the speakers had to withstand humidity, salt exposure, and constant wind,” he added. “Wind is a significant factor—it makes achieving consistent coverage at controlled SPL particularly challenging.

“Coverage and control were the central concerns in the cabana areas. The goal was to deliver a private, contained experience without bleeding into neighboring spaces,” Abreu continued. “You want the volume to feel right inside each cabana without causing bleed-through. That means consistent coverage and quality sound, even at low listening levels.”

X Series Delivers Control, Coverage, and Versatility

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

Each cabana has an independent wall controller so guests can adjust volume within their own space, along with a Bluetooth receiver for personal playback.

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For Minitas Beach Club, Wholestage supplied an L-Acoustics X Series package comprising eight X8i, five X6i, and eight X4i coaxial loudspeakers, plus two SB10i subs, all driven by LA2Xi amplified controllers. The X8i and SB10i cover the pool deck; two X6i serve the Sun Club VIP area while three more cover the bar; and each of the four private cabanas is fitted with a pair of ultra-compact X4i. The speakers are discreetly sized, matched to the club’s color palette, and placed to blend naturally into the space. In the cabanas, Delvillar noted that processor output is capped to prevent “noise wars” between guests.

Abreu found the accuracy of L-Acoustics 3D design software striking. “During the install, it was remarkable to see how closely the Soundvision predictions matched real-world performance,” he said.

The system integrates with a distributed audio matrix that communicates with the LA2Xi amplifiers via AES67 and manages multiple independent zones. Minitas Beach Club is divided into eight zones (the pool, bar, five cabanas including the VIP space, and bathrooms), while the broader Casa de Campo property spans more than 20 zones in total. With a restaurant next door, the shared audio room and AES67 feeds serve the entire complex.

X Series Delivers Control, Coverage, and Versatility

SVL and Wholestage delivered on the nuanced brief Casa de Campo set out, and guests have noticed. “They’ve experienced clear improvements in audio quality, control, and coverage,” Delvillar said. “The club can also now host DJs with the new system, where previously they would have had to rent a PA.”

“Working with L-Acoustics is always a rewarding experience,” Abreu added. “The support is excellent. L-Acoustics and their distributors, Wholestage in this case, are present at every stage, from design to final optimization, making sure the end result meets expectations. Our project for Minitas Beach Club is a strong example of that.”