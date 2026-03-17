What to Know about Extron's SW2 HD 8K

Extron unveiled its new SW2 HD 8K, a two-input HDMI switcher with analog audio de-embedding. Designed with system integrators in mind, this compact switcher delivers high-performance video and flexible audio integration for a wide range of AV environments. The switcher supports video resolutions up to 8K, including 21:9 and 5K ultra-wide aspect ratio content, delivering exceptional performance for next-generation AV systems. In addition to the HDMI output, an analog audio output provides extracted stereo HDMI signals to feed a sound system or other audio equipment.

“The SW2 HD 8K is purpose-built to support the evolving demands of modern AV environments,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “With support for 8K and ultra-wide video formats, along with analog audio de-embedding, this switcher delivers the performance and flexibility integrators need to design forward-looking systems with confidence.”

To enhance and simplify integration, the SW2 HD 8K provides a range of integrator friendly features: automatic input cable equalization, user selectable HDCP authorization, and multiple control options. The HDMI output can power external peripheral devices, such as active HDMI cables to support signal transmission over longer cable runs. The SW2 HD 8K is a perfect fit for Microsoft® Teams Front Row applications, immersive presentations, and next-generation collaboration spaces.

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