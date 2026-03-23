Audio-Technica Debuts New On-Camera Shotgun Microphones

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By ( AV Network ) published

The ATV-SG1 and ATV-SG1LE are new compact mics that deliver natural, high-fidelity audio.

Audio-Technica ATV-SG1 and ATV-SG1LE On-Camera Shotgun Microphones.
(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Audio-Technica has debuted the ATV-SG1 and ATV-SG1LE On-Camera Shotgun Microphones. Built for professional videographers and content creators, these compact mics deliver natural, high-fidelity audio from a feature-rich, easy-to-use device. These mics are designed for use with DSLR, mirrorless SLR, and other cameras.

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The flagship ATV-SG1 delivers professional grade dual-channel flexibility with matrix switch that lets users choose duplicate left/right channels, a primary track paired with a -6dB safety track, or a primary microphone track alongside a wireless lavalier feed, all sent directly into the camera’s stereo input.

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The ATV-SG1 boasts a highly directional 100mm acoustic tube to keep pickup focused on the sound source while blocking unwanted background noise. The ATV-SG1 provides professional-quality sound for lifelike reproduction of the human voice and other sources; the microphone cuts out the low frequencies, ensuring users can focus on the intended audio source. The mic’s newly designed 14mm large-diameter diaphragm exhibits high-sensitivity and low-noise characteristics for rich, detailed audio. In addition, the mic’s integrated shock mount dissipates unwanted handling noise from camera movement and vibrations, while A-T’s patented RF noise-immunity technology prevents the mic from picking up any annoying noise from nearby smartphones or other electronic devices.

The ATV-SG1 also offers a number of professional extras to give users greater control over the audio. Its built-in USB rechargeable battery provides up to 24 hours of continuous operation, and the mic comes with a wind muff for added protection against wind noise in outdoor and location recording environments.

The ATV-SG1LE is a more streamlined mic without the safety track/lavalier channel. This compact, easy-to-use on-camera shotgun mic is a great choice for content creators, YouTubers, or anyone else who wants to capture professional-quality sound with their video. Simply plug the mic’s TRS-to-TRS cable into a DSLR, mirrorless SLR or other camera, and it is ready for operation. The ATV-SG1LE’s patented plug-in power circuitry allows it to retain the professional characteristics equivalent to battery-powered mics, including an extended dynamic range and high max SPL.

The compact size (just 130mm (5.12 inches) long and 35mm (1.38 inches) wide) makes the ATV-SG1LE the perfect partner for action-packed activities. It boasts a highly directional 100mm acoustic tube to keep pickup focused on the sound source while blocking unwanted background noise.

AVNetwork Staff

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