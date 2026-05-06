Audinate Launched Dante Preset Creator. What Does That Mean for You?

Audinate has launched Dante Preset Creator. A companion to Dante Controller, Dante Preset Creator is a free online tool to help users configure network settings prior to setting up hardware.

When hardware is available and ready for configuration, presets generated by Dante Preset Creator can be imported into Dante Controller and applied to the network. Settings can be applied selectively, ensuring any existing configuration changes are maintained.

“The ability to plan ahead without access to the equipment makes on-site setup a much smoother process,” said Laurence Crew, product manager at Audinate. “Dante Preset Creator delivers capabilities that Dante users have been asking for. We’re pleased to offer this new online tool free for the Dante community.”

Dante Preset Creator is available now and is free for all users at GetDante.com. The associated application, Dante Controller, is also free and available for download for Mac OS or PC.