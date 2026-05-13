Extron Unveiled Its New Compact Fiber Optic Solution

Introducing the FOX3 T 111 from Extron. This compact HDMI‑over‑fiber transmitter is designed for secure, long‑distance delivery of HDCP‑compliant video with embedded audio. Engineered for high‑resolution image performance, the FOX3 T 111 leverages Extron all‑digital technology to deliver mathematically lossless image quality up to 4K/60 @ 4:4:4, ensuring pristine signal integrity for demanding professional AV applications.

[Here's How Systems Integrators Can Help Manufacturers Drive Innovation]

Designed specifically for AV systems, the FOX3 T 111 offers a comprehensive set of integrator‑friendly features, including Key Minder, EDID Minder, internal test patterns, a USB‑C configuration port, remote configuration, and Ethernet monitoring and control. Its compact, low‑profile enclosure supports discreet installation in space‑constrained environments.

“We engineered our latest FOX3 Series fiber optic signal extenders for optimized signal extension with exceptional performance and reliability,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Their compact design and integrator-friendly features simplify installation while ensuring uncompromised quality.”

FOX3 T 111 transmitters are compatible with the complete line of FOX3 Matrix Switchers. Extron FOX3 Matrix Switchers are available in standard sizes up to 840x840 as well as custom designs up to 2000x2000 and larger. From point-to-point extension to fully non-blocking matrix applications up to 2000x2000 and beyond, FOX3 Systems securely deliver unrivaled performance and reliability to satisfy even the most discerning users.

New Redundancy Features Provide Always‑On Dependability

(Image credit: Extron)

Additionally, Extron has updated its VCA 100 Virtual Control Appliance with features that bring new capabilities to the platform. The new redundancy feature enables a backup VCA 100 to automatically take over in the event of a system failure, creating a high-availability virtual control system. Redundancy adds an additional layer of protection to this already reliable platform. In addition, enhanced alarm reporting sends email alerts to support staff when any condition triggers an alarm in the redundant system.

The Extron VCA 100 is a Virtual Control Appliance with integrated Virtual Control Processors (VCPs) designed for centralized AV control across the organization. The VCA 100 includes five VCPs, and organizations can use LinkLicenses to enable up to 30 IPCP Pro xi virtual control processors, providing scalable control for the enterprise without recurring licensing fees.