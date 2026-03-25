AV Pro Edge Releases Universal Streaming Kit and New Wall Plate Extender in Busy Week

AVPro Edge has introduced the MXnet USP Series (Universal Streaming Platform), a lineup of AV over IP transceivers designed with AVPro Flow technology, delivering the critical scalability, flexibility, and interoperability that integrators must have.

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The MXnet USP Series, featuring AVPro Flow technology, delivers the flexibility and performance integrators require to deploy large commercial AV distribution systems, achieving the exact resolution required for each zone. With advanced features like video wall processing, native Multiview capability, an integrated signage player, and seamless third-party interoperability, USP is the ultimate foundation for next-generation hybrid AV environments. AVPro Flow is a powerful AV distribution technology that lets AV signals flow seamlessly across various products, product series, and even manufacturers, delivering true interoperability for professional AV installations of any magnitude.

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There are three AV over IP transceiver models, all powered by AVPro Flow, as part of the USP Series. The USP-PR (Pro) is a 4K60 H.265/H.264 AV over IP transceiver built for premium hybrid AV applications. In addition to HDMI, it also features a USB-C input with 60-Watt power delivery, 16-window Multiview capability, integrated signage player, and 2-channel Dante/AES67 audio delivering powerful video, audio, and control over a single IP platform.

The USP-PL (Plus) is a 4K60 H.265/H.264 AV over IP transceiver designed for flexible hybrid AV deployments. It features 7-window Multiview capability, a built-in signage player, 2-channel Dante/AES67 audio, and USB HID extension offering high-performance video, audio, and control integration in one compact, interoperable device. The USP-ES (Essential) is a 1080p60 H.265/H.264 AV over IP transceiver designed for flexible hybrid AV deployments. It features a 4-window Multiview processor and a built-in digital signage player making it a compact, flexible solution for professional-grade video distribution.

Introducing the USB 3.2 Single-Gang Wall Plate Extender Kit

(Image credit: AVPro Edge)

AVPro Edge also introduced the AC-EXUSB-3-WP-KIT, a sleek, single-gang wall plate providing USB 3.2 Gen 1 HOST extension functionality. This new kit extends USB signals over UTP category cabling up to 100 meters (328 feet), seamlessly pairing with a desktop receiver to simplify professional AV installations. AVPro’s innovative wall plate features a USB Type-C data port for connecting laptops and other USB hosts, plus a dedicated USB Type-C power delivery input for supplying up to 65 Watts to connected devices—eliminating the clutter of separate charging adapters at workstation.

“This new wall plate represents an opportunity for integrators to deliver a neater, more elegant workplace environment with simplified connectivity, extended range, and integrated device charging capability” explained Matt Murray, CTO at AVPro Edge. “With the demand for USB connectivity on the rise, this elegant single-gang wall plate is another innovation from AVPro engineered to support our integration partners with best-in-class solutions.”