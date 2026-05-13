The Smallest Conference Room Is Now a Hybrid-Ready Workspace

Introducing the Jabra PanaCast U30. This USB videobar was designed for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) collaboration in small meeting spaces and huddle rooms for up to six people. Combining intelligent video technology, professional audio performance, and simplified deployment in a compact device, it delivers a simple and affordable way to equip more small rooms for high-quality hybrid meetings.

[Jabra Answers the Call for Hybrid Work]

Many organizations want to support video collaboration in every meeting space, but equipping smaller rooms can be difficult due to cost and complexity. As a result, many rooms still lack the technology needed for effective hybrid meetings.

“Small meeting spaces are where many of the most important conversations happen,” said Holger Reisinger, SVP, Jabra Video Business Unit. “As teams look to support hybrid work, there’s a growing need to make more of these spaces meeting-ready. With the Jabra PanaCast U30, we’re delivering intelligent video and professional audio in a compact, easy-to-deploy solution that makes it easier to equip more small rooms for video meetings.”

A Simple BYOD Experience

(Image credit: Jabra)

The system is designed for a better BYOD experience that allows users to walk into a room, connect their own device with a single USB-C cable and start the meeting using their preferred platform, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Before they even connect, the room display shows built-in wallpapers with clear on-screen instructions, guiding users so meetings can begin without delay and reducing support requests. In an upcoming release, customers will be able to create and upload their own custom wallpaper to the systems home screen through Jabra Plus.

Wide Coverage and Intelligent Video for Small Rooms

Video performance is optimized for small spaces through a wide 120-degree field of view (FoV), ensuring participants around the table are fully in view, even in more compact room layouts. Features such as Intelligent Zoom, Virtual Director and Dynamic Composition automatically follow the conversation in the room, adjusting the view as people speak to keep participants clearly in frame.

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Combined with a built-in speaker and six microphones, the system delivers full-duplex, room-filling Jabra audio so conversations feel natural and fluid, with every voice clearly heard both in the room and on the call.

Simplified Use and Deployment

Rolling out video collaboration across multiple small meeting spaces requires solutions that are fast to install and easy to support. Multiple mounting options, including wall, VESA and table stand, allow the system to adapt to different room layouts and requirements. The packaging allows key components to be accessed and configured without removing the device from the box, while integrated cable routing and on-device guidance help ensure clean, repeatable setups across rooms.

Ongoing management is equally simple. With Jabra Plus, IT teams can monitor device health, deploy updates and manage multiple rooms from a single interface. The PanaCast U30 can be managed over the network or directly via USB, giving IT teams flexible control depending on their environment. For settings that require offline control, firmware updates can also be performed locally, supporting security-conscious organizations without adding operational complexity.