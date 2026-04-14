Haivision Launches 'New Era of Ultra-Reliable 5G Video' for Live Broadcast and Remote Production

Haivision has launched Falkon X4 . The newest addition to its Falkon family of 5G mobile video transmitters was unveiled days before its premier at NAB Show 2026. Purpose-built for remote production of live sports and 24/7 news, Falkon X4 delivers uninterrupted connectivity, even in congested network environments, making it the ideal solution for capturing content with dynamic camera angles from virtually any location and bringing audiences into the story like never before.

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“We are excited to unveil Falkon X4 as the newest member of our groundbreaking Falkon series,” said Jean-Marc Racine, chief product officer and EVP, Broadcast at Haivision. “Falkon X4 meets the demands for performance and live workflow versatility required for efficient productions over public and private 5G, as well as 4G and LEO satellite networks.”

Falkon X4’s four-modem architecture, each with 2x2 MIMO for eight total cellular antennas, provides exceptional connectivity, throughput stability, and multi-network resilience. When operating on private 5G networks, Falkon X4 delivers end-to-end, ultra-low latency, a critical requirement for live sports productions where interactivity and responsiveness are needed. Furthermore, Haivision’s advanced SST technology enables bonding 5G, 4G, WiFi, Ethernet, and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connections, ensuring continuous, reliable transmission even in the most challenging environments.

Meeting the demands of premium broadcast productions, Falkon X4 supports pristine-quality video and outstanding image fidelity. With Falkon X4, broadcasters can confidently transmit 4K/UHD, HD, and HDR video streams from anywhere. Powered by advanced HEVC and H.264 encoding, Falkon X4 maximizes bandwidth efficiency while maintaining exceptional image quality.

Designed for both camera operators and broadcast engineers, Falkon X4 can be easily managed and configured in the field using either an intuitive touchscreen for fast, on-site operation or a responsive browser-based interface that works on laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Furthermore, Falkon X4 can be managed and controlled remotely, freeing camera operators to focus on capturing the action. With a rugged, portable design, Falkon X4 can be camera-mounted or carried in a backpack and includes an internal backup battery to ensure uninterrupted transmission during battery swaps. Altogether, Falkon X4 liberates production teams to capture the action with complete freedom of movement.