How Extron Is Now Enabling Seamless USB Switching and Extension

Introducing the Extron DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB. This compact 4x2 matrix switcher supports 10 Gbps data at the local USB-C host port and four-port hub, plus host switching and USB 2 data extension. It features USB-C and HDMI inputs, HDMI outputs, plus a DTP3 output for extending video, audio, data, and control signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable. Additional advanced capabilities include 100-watt USB-C charging, audio de-embedding, seamless transition effects, and logo keying. Loaded with these features and more, the DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB is built for collaboration, delivering fast and reliable AV switching in professional environments.

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“Customers are increasingly looking for solutions that integrate USB switching and extension with video matrix capabilities,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB addresses this need with a compact design that supports both, along with features like 4K scaling and USB-C charging to meet the requirements of today’s presentation environments.”

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The DTP3 CrossPoint 42 USB provides extensive USB data capabilities to support UC collaboration environments. Up to three 10Gbps USB hosts may be switched to share devices and connect to the local four-port USB hub, which features two USB 10Gbps and two USB 2 High-Speed connections. The switcher can also access remote USB devices connected to a DTP3 R 331 receiver. This enables cameras, microphones, mice, and keyboards installed in the room to be available to any connected USB host.