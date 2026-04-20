Audio-Technica Debuts a Pair of New Stereo Microphones

Audio-Technica recently introduced two new mid-side stereo broadcast microphones: the BP350ST-UB and BP350ST-UL. Both mics give users a wide range of stereo image options with the mid-side capsule arrangement, making them ideal for professional broadcast, production and field recording applications.

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The BP350ST-UB’s mic element can be configured using either of the two included mounting solutions—a low-profile boundary housing and a 5-inch gooseneck with clip-on mount—to enable inconspicuous capture of true stereo sound. The BP350ST-UL—a compact stereo shotgun mic with its cardioid element mounted on a 16 cm (6.3 inches) interference tube that rejects off-axis noise to focus on distant sounds—is configured to mount securely to video cameras or support rigs (perfect for ENG and other on-the-move applications).

For both the BP350ST-UB and BP350ST-UL, the mid-side capsule configuration provides crisp, clear, well-balanced response, even at high SPLs. A switch on the included AT8547 power module allows users to choose between left-right stereo output (wide or narrow) and discrete mid-side signals for later manipulation. Mid-side operation offers many advantages for postproduction editing, making it easier to place voices naturally in a mix, and providing audio that won’t lose its depth when stereo channels are combined into a mono track. The two-mics-in-one configuration also helps reduce common problems with stereo miking, such as time alignment and comb filtering.

Breaking down each mic further, the BP350ST-UB’s element is enclosed within the same compact body as Audio-Technica’s ATM350a instrument mic, allowing it to be used not only with the included boundary housing, gooseneck, and clip-on mount, but with any of A-T’s ATM350a mounts and mounting systems. The snap-on grille of the included boundary housing provides easy access to the mic, which locks securely into the boundary’s base plate. The back of the plate is magnetized for easy mounting on metal surfaces and also includes four holes for screw-mounting. With the gooseneck and clip-on mount, the mic can quickly be positioned in any number of locations for ideal, close-to-the-action sound pickup. The AT8491UC clip-on mount includes a ¼-inch camera thread for use with a tripod or other device.

On the BP350ST-UL, the included AT8495 mount clip secures the mic to the power module, providing adjustable, modular placement around other peripherals; the power module can be mounted into a camera’s microphone mount or secured using third-party mounts.

The BP350ST-UB features a permanently attached 25 foot (7.6m) cable, where the BP350ST-UL has a permanently attached 12 inch (30cm) cable, each terminated with a TA5F connector that plugs into the power module. On both mics, a switch on the power module allows users to select an 80 Hz high-pass filter to suppress low-frequency noise, and both mics come with an 14.2-inch (36cm) TA5F to dual-XLR3-M stereo cable that’s suitable for connecting to a camera’s XLR inputs or to any traditional mic preamplifier with phantom power.