NAB Show 2026 Product Watch: 8 Can't Miss Booths Highlighting Production, NDI, AV over IP, and Much More

NAB Show 2026 is just days away. The Las Vegas Convention Center will welcome Broadcast AV enthusiasts on the show floor opening for exhibits on April 19 until April 22. Before the LVCC opens its doors, SCN will preview some of the can't-miss booths you should add to your to-do list.

[AVNetwork's Trade Show Coverage]

Today, take a look at AJA Video Systems, Bittree, Cobalt Digital, ENCO, Matrox Video, NDI, Panasonic, and PlexusAV.

AJA to Debut SMPTE ST 2110 and openGear Solutions

(Image credit: AJA Video Systems)

AJA Video Systems will unveil a host of products and updates that simplify and accelerate SMPTE ST 2110 transitions and optimize signal flow across broadcast, production, post, and proAV environments at booth N1927.

AJA’s new BRIDGE LIVE IP ST 2110 gateway device and IP25-R Mini-Converter update advance interoperability in hybrid production settings that leverage both IP and baseband media and equipment. OG-GEN10, an openGear HD/SD/AES-11 sync generator, solves common timing challenges, while Desktop Software v18 delivers new improvements that enhance downstream keying and expand I/O bandwidth for select KONA and Corvid products.

Get a deep dive on AJA's latest solutions , and demo them at NAB 2026.

Bittree to Highlight Diverse Patching Solutions for Convergence of Media Networks

(Image credit: Bittree)

Visitors to Bittree’s booth C6985 in the renovated Central Hall will find a host of video, audio and patching solutions for IP and baseband transport layers. Flush-mount, high-density, modular keystone patchbays for IP and data-centric workflows feeding ST 2110, AES67, and other modern networks. The series supports fiber, copper and mixed configurations, with connectivity options for ST, LC and SC fiber, RJ45 CAT6 and CAT6A punchdown, or feed-through, shielded or unshielded adapters.

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Also, on display will be Bittree’s Patch32A, streamlines the integration of analog audio and Dante network patching while providing professional, transparent A/D>D/A cross-conversions. This patchbay streamlines the integration of analog and digital network audio patching and establishes a foundation for interconnectivity across central equipment rooms, production studios, IT closets and more. Be sure to also check out the high-performance, wide-bandwidth 12G+ BNC Patch Panels for HD, 4K and 8K Applications, supporting data rates up to 48Gb/s and offer 75-ohm impedance with low return loss. Available in 1x16, 1x24, 1x32, 2x16 and 2x24 jack configurations to support a variety of densities and connectivity scenarios in SDI baseband and hybrid environments.

Cobalt Digital to Unveil Additions to End-to-End IPMX and ST 2110 Ecosystem

(Image credit: Cobalt)

Cobalt Digital will showcase numerous additions to its end-to-end IPMX and ST 2110 ecosystem at booth N1340. From new standalone processors to IPMX-native audio monitoring, multiviewers, gateways, and mini converters, Cobalt is building the bridges that support SDI and IP.

Making its debut at NAB, COBALT blueCORE is a family of 1RU fully featured standalone signal processors. Cobalt is also introducing fixed-function openGear cards designed as cost-effective entry points with license-based expansion for scalability as workflows evolve.

The new 9925-FSx Frame Sync openGear card is an entry level one path frame sync card that supports license upgrades up to four paths per card, and an audio processing license upgrade for AES, MADI, and DANTE 64 support. The new 9981-LUTx Color Processor openGear card is an entry level color processing card that supports license upgrades up to four paths per card along with options including: SCALER, BBC LUT, COLOR, 4K, LOGO, and ANC.

ENCO enSpeak Adds Real-Time Voice Translation to Captioning and Translation Workflows

(Image credit: ENCO)

ENCO will introduce enSpeak, a new real-time voice translation solution that expands its industry-leading captioning and translation ecosystem, at booth C2116. The new technology adds natural-sounding, low-latency voice translation to ENCO’s existing workflow, enabling audiences to hear live programming in their preferred language alongside translated captions.

ENCO’s captioning and translation workflow begins with its enCaption platform, which uses advanced speech-to-text technology to generate highly accurate live captions from audio and video sources. These captions feed ENCO’s enTranslate engine, which delivers real-time multilingual text translations for broadcast workflows. enTranslate Mobile extends those translations to smartphones and browsers for in-venue and AV environments, including classrooms and auditoriums.

With the introduction of enSpeak, ENCO now adds a critical new layer to that workflow. enSpeak converts translated text into natural, expressive speech in real time, giving users the option to listen to content in their chosen language in addition to reading captions. The result is a more complete and immersive multilingual experience for global audiences.

Matrox Video to Showcase the Next Era of Software-Defined Media Production

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

Matrox Video will showcase its vision for the future of live production at booth N2451, highlighting how broadcasters and media organizations can evolve toward modern, software-defined infrastructures designed to enhance operational flexibility and efficiency. The company will present its portfolio of devices powering end-to-end broadcast workflows, linking today’s open standards-based IP infrastructures with the software-defined production models shaping the future.

At the center of Matrox Video’s NAB presence is Matrox ORIGIN, an asynchronous media framework and deployment-ready foundation for the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) vision. Running on standard IT infrastructure—on-premises or in the cloud—Matrox ORIGIN replaces bespoke hardware interconnected by clocked, synchronous protocols such as ST 2110 or SDI with distributed media services operating in COTS environments. At its core, Matrox ORIGIN Fabric provides an MXL-compatible, uncompressed media exchange layer that enables secure, application-level content sharing across vendors.

Complementing Matrox ORIGIN at NAB is Matrox Video’s IP-based production tools that support live production workflows from capture through delivery. This includes Matrox Monarch EDGE for secure, low-latency encoding and decoding for remote production and distribution workflows; Matrox ConvertIP, enabling zero-latency bridging between SDI and ST 2110/IPMX workflows; and Matrox Vion, a multi-channel 4K IP gateway for encoding, decoding, transcoding, and cross-conversion across live and cloud production environment; and Matrox Avio 2, an ST 2110/IPMX and NMOS-enabled IP KVM extender supporting high-resolution extension over standard networks. Together, these devices provide practical, scalable pathways to IP within existing infrastructures.

NDI Brings Its Ecosystem Booth to Las Vegas

(Image credit: NDI)

NDI will showcase the breadth and depth of its ecosystem at booth N2161 in the North Hall through live demonstrations and the latest advancements in NDI 6.3. The booth will feature live partner integrations across cloud workflows, AI-enabled metadata and creator tools, alongside a podcast studio and an expanded product wall.

On the show floor, NDI will bring together hardware manufacturers, software developers, system integrators, and cloud platforms under one roof to demonstrate real-world workflows. The NDI booth will feature 12 licensee pods from partners including AVer, AWS, Central Control, Mavis, MaxHub, SalrayWorks, Tractus, Vizrt, Yamaha, Z CAM and Zoom, alongside 15-shelf partner product wall spotlighting devices from BirdDog, BOLIN, NEO iD, and OBSBOT.

NDI will highlight its certification program, what it means, how it works, and why it matters to system integrators and manufacturers alike. Cloud-native video transport capabilities will also be demonstrated, showing how NDI can bridge traditional broadcast infrastructure with modern, distributed production. Lastly, NDI's dedicated demo station will showcase NDI 6.3, featuring enhanced visibility and control of video sources with real-time stream insights and performance tracking.

Panasonic Showcases IP/IT Production Solutions

Panasonic Video and Audio Systems will showcase its IP and IT-based production solutions for sports, broadcast, and live entertainment at booth #C3509). The showcase will also highlight a new collaboration with NEP Group that combines NEP platform and Panasonic's KAIROS to enables service providers to deploy flexible and scalable workflows that bridge traditional and IP-native infrastructure.

Flexibility and scalability are essential as broadcast and content production shift toward hybrid and distributed workflows. Panasonic is focused on making that transition easier by building an ecosystem where IP and IT sit at the center, connecting cameras, switchers, and audio into one cohesive, future-ready workflow.

A focus will be on its Media Production Suite. Launched in February, the Image Adjust Pro plug-in is a software-based remote operation panel that centralizes control of Panasonic studio and PTZ cameras, enabling distributed, collaborative production workflows while reducing physical infrastructure without compromising performance.

PlexusAV Showcases Open, Interoperable AV-over-IP Ecosystem

(Image credit: PlexusAV)

PlexusAV will highlight its growing ecosystem of standards-based AV-over-IP solutions at the Sencore Booth W1933 in the West Hall, demonstrating how open technology and IPMX interoperability are simplifying AV system design. The NAB exhibition takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, 19-22 April.

Built around IPMX, PlexusAV’s portfolio is designed to remove vendor lock-in and give integrators greater flexibility when designing scalable, future-ready AV environments across corporate, education, broadcast and live event applications.

Showing for the first time in North America will be the IPMX-certified P-AVN-4E encoder and P-AVN-4D decoder, delivering high-quality, ultra-low latency video over IP for demanding AV environments utilizing JPEG-XS. All three are validated to comply with published IPMX transport, control and interoperability standards. Also on display, will be the IPMX-certified P-AVN-4 Transceiver, a versatile, high-performance AV over IP device capable of both encoding and decoding video, and the P-AVN-2E encoder and P-AVN-2D decoder, which provide efficient H.264/5 streaming options for projects where bandwidth and cost need to be carefully balanced, without compromising performance.