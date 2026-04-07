Sound Devices Unveils New Compact Wireless Transmitter Pack

Sound Devices has released its Astral Mini Plus, the latest iteration of its compact wireless transmitter bodypacks. The new Mini Plus wireless transmitter builds on the original with a familiar ergonomic form factor and rugged performance while also adding longer battery life, extended tuning flexibility, IP67 water resistance, and improved usability features for faster setup times and operation. This makes Astral Mini Plus well-suited for challenging location sound, live music, and live theatre productions of any size or scope.

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“Astral Mini Plus is an exciting step forward for compact live wireless transmitter technology, offering better performance, more RF and gain staging flexibility, and longer battery life,” stated Sound Devices CEO Matt Anderson. “We’re incredibly proud to build upon the legacy of the original while also offering some much-requested upgrades that make it even more effective for live theater productions in addition to extended production sound and live use.”

Astral Mini Plus expands upon the strengths of the ​Sound Devices Astral transmitters and receivers with several key quality-of-life upgrades designed for the most demanding of production conditions, ensuring trouble-free operation regardless of event length, location, or conditions. The new Mini Plus has been engineered for extended battery life with the XL-B14500 rechargeable cell, ensuring consistent, dependable performance for up to eight hours on long show days, extended rehearsals, or back-to-back scenes without needing a recharge or battery changeover. ​

In addition to its extended battery performance, Astral Mini Plus also now takes full advantage of Sound Devices’ SpectraBand extended 169-1525 MHz tuning range, which provides exceptional RF control to find clean, usable, and legal frequency bandwidth anywhere in the world regardless of region. The transmitter can be operated anywhere, regardless of local spectrum regulations, making it ideal for international productions or long, globe-hopping live tours.

Like all Sound Devices Astral Wireless, Mini Plus captures the natural sound and full dynamic range of audio with Sound Devices’ GainForward technology, which enables simplified gain-staging at the mixer without having to touch a transmitter. GainForward captures every nuance of speech or musical performance from whisper to scream at the highest possible audio quality and without any danger of clipping. The transmitter also includes an ePaper display and new usability features for reduced setup times and faster on-the-fly adjustments.

Astral Mini Plus is also rated IP67 for water resistance to make it more impervious to the elements. The compact transmitter is now resistant to sweat, humidity, and other sources of unexpected moisture, ensuring reliable operation and perfect sound quality regardless of the weather.