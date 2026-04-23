Intelligent Room Design, In Minutes

Introducing the Pleneo Planner. This new online tool from Pleneo enables resellers and end users to design complete meeting spaces in minutes, automatically, and to industry best practice.

[The Hybrid Meeting Room Audit: How to Know When It's Time to Upgrade]

“Pleneo Planner brings consistency to room design at scale,” said Jakob Rinman, manager, product education and enablement, Pleneo. “By embedding real product data and best-practice design into every project, teams can standardise performance across entire estates—delivering predictable, high-quality experiences in every room.”

Built on standards from AVIXA, Pleneo Planner allows users to enter room dimensions and instantly generate a fully designed space. The system automatically places microphones, cameras, loudspeakers and processing based on optimal coverage, sightlines and performance.

The result is a fully interactive 3D environment. Users can visualize microphone pickup zones, speaker coverage and camera fields of view in real time—and even step into the camera perspective to see exactly what participants will see. Components can be adjusted, swapped or repositioned, with immediate visual feedback.

Beyond design, Pleneo Planner delivers complete project outputs. With a single click, users can generate a full bill of materials, wiring diagrams and high-quality renders ready for customer presentations and specification.

Pleneo Planner supports both Pleneo and selected third-party components, enabling side-by-side comparison of different solutions within the same space.