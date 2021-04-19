Williams AV Launches Convey Video

The What: Williams AV has launched Convey Video, a real-time language translation, open captioning, and archiving system for the pro AV industry.

Williams AV Convey Video (Image credit: Williams AV)

The What Else: Powered by Google's artificial intelligence platform, Convey Video eliminates the barriers of language with real-time translation and has the ability to transcribe up to 27 languages and 70+ dialects with up to 94 percent accuracy, according to the company. In addition to real-time continuous translation, Convey Video provides accurate speech-to-text transcription and archiving of all events.

"Convey Video is a transformational solution that changes the game in real-time video-based translation," said CEO and president of Williams AV, Brad Kautzer. "Utilizing leading-edge AI-based technology, Convey Video enhances communications across boundaries and languages. Whether it is enhancing comprehension in higher education, translation and recording in judicial, medical, and law enforcement, or improving global business communications effectiveness, Convey video does what no other solution can offer. Using the latest available technology integrated into one package, Williams AV offers solutions to meet a range of uses."

The Bottom Line: Convey Video can be integrated into an array of video environments with an easy language selection and set up using a keyboard, mouse, or touchscreen. Personalization can be set by an integrator and/or technology manager for language, text size, selectable 1-3 lines of text, color, background, and text location. Convey Video offers an alternative when live interpreters are not available or within the scope of budget and provides flexible monthly payment options to fit different application needs.